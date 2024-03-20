In Pennsylvania’s Senate race, Casey puts ‘greedflation’ and corporations on the ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — For Democrats trying to defend the White House and Senate majority, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is emerging as the tip of the spear in trying to reframe the election-year narrative around inflation. It’s a key soft spot in 2024 for Democrats and President Joe Biden. Casey argues that consumer prices are high primarily because of “greedflation,” a term that describes profiteering corporations jacking up prices. Casey’s opponent, Republican David McCormick, calls Casey’s contentions “nonsense” and blamed federal spending under Biden and rising energy prices. Economists tend to list many forces behind global inflation, including pandemic-fueled supply-chain shortages, a strong labor market and Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

