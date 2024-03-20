Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough has been accused of choking his neighbor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals front-office executive Terry McDonough has been accused of choking a neighbor in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has an April 11 court date to answer simple assault charges. According to Mecklenburg County court documents, a neighbor reported that McDonough chest-bumped him and then put his hands around his neck and tried to choke him. The neighbor also reported that McDonough shouted obscenities and derogatory terms during the incident on March 12. Attempts by The Associated Press to call and text message McDonough were unsuccessful. McDonough worked 10 seasons for the Cardinals’ front office. He filed an arbitration claim against the Cardinals last April accusing owner Michael Bidwill of cheating.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.