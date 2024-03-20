Detroit Lions’ defensive back Cameron Sutton sought in Florida domestic violence warrant

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton is wanted on a Florida domestic violence warrant. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for tips to help find him. Authorities said on the X social media platform that the warrant is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The sheriff’s office said Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate. No other information was immediately provided. It wasn’t clear if Sutton has a lawyer to speak for him and the team declined to comment.

