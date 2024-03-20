Dallas afterschool program receives $1M donation from Mackenzie Scott

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — Another North Texas organization has received funding from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Dallas Afterschool has received a $1 million award from Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call. The school is a nonprofit that serves as a program for children outside school hours.

“Dallas Afterschool is proud to be a recipient of the MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call award,” said Marjorie Murat, CEO of Dallas Afterschool. “It is an honor to be recognized amongst so many worthy organizations doing such meaningful work from across the nation. Currently, there are more than 100,000 children in Dallas County who are in need of a quality afterschool program. This gift will help expand our services, curriculum development and reach to ensure all children have safe and equitable access to out-of-school time care and instruction.”

The program helps over 54,000 families living in poverty in Dallas County, including over 30,000 single mothers. It serves 17,000 students throughout the community.

Open Call says they received 6,353 applications for the grants. A total of 250 programs were awarded $1 million each.

Scott has donated millions to programs across North Texas. In 2020, Scott donated $10 million to Goodwill of North Central Texas, allowing them to purchase the two buildings and expand offerings for their workforce development programs.

In 2022, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas received a surprise $3.8 million gift from Scott as part of an $84.5 million contribution to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the country.

Since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott has donated over $17 billion to over 2,300 nonprofits, according to her website.

