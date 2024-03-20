Coroner identifies man and woman shot to death at Denver hotel shelter

DENVER (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday identified two homicide victims found at a former hotel in Denver that was converted into a homeless shelter, as city officials moved to increase security at the building in response to the shootings.

Sandra Cervantes, 43, and Dustin Nunn, 38, were found dead in a residential room at the former DoubleTree hotel in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Denver coroner’s office. Cervantes died from a single gunshot wound, and Nunn was shot multiple times.

The coroner’s office listed homicide as the manner of death for both victims. No arrests have been made, and police declined to release additional details about the investigation, KMGH-TV reported.

The city bought the 300-room hotel last year as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal of providing some form of housing to 1,000 homeless people by the end of 2023.

Johnston’s office said the city started increasing security at the shelter Monday, including adding more guards and cameras. The city also increased police patrols and is expected to install a badging system for staff and residents to access the site.