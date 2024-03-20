Celebrate Western heritage through a coloring contest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Western Heritage Spirit of Colorado Springs is hosting its annual coloring contest and they're asking the city's young people to get involved!

Western Heritage Spirit says they originally started this contest to encourage more people to embrace our city's heritage creatively. This year, children ages 11 and younger are encouraged to submit a drawing.

You can pick up an entry at several locations across the Pike's Peak region or download an online version. If you are interested in learning more about the coloring contest, click here.