CDOT closures tonight along I-25, bridge improvements continue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Interstate 25 bridge traffic that goes over South Academy Blvd. is moving smoothly, for now.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews re-opened the northbound lane of I-25 just in time for rush hour traffic Wednesday morning.

However, the smooth sailing lanes will be short lived as crews prepare to close again tonight.

CDOT is currently doing $161 million in construction to improve the safety and efficiency of I-25.

In the midst of doing so on Tuesday, construction crews noticed erosion affecting the right shoulder of I-25 over South Academy Blvd.

CDOT says the erosion is a direct result of the saturated ground due to the extreme snow melting following last week's storm.

“The teams were getting ready to set the girders last night to replace that bridge that we've been working on for some time. They noticed that there was some saturation in the soil wall for that bridge, and they wanted to shore that up, reinforce it before they set girders," CDOT spokesperson, Amber Shipley said.

Now that the erosion issue has been fixed, CDOT says their next step is replacing 5 of the girders over westbound Academy tonight.

Eastbound traffic on South Academy will be diverted to get off at Exit 132A.

Westbound drivers will need to get off at Lake Avenue, Exit 138.

North and southbound I-25 traffic will take Exit 135 off-ramps and re-enter the on-ramps to continue.

The closures take effect on south Academy starting at 8 p.m. tonight.