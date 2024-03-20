Brother of airport director shot by ATF agents speaks out about shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The brother of the Little Rock airport executive shot by federal agents serving a search warrant says he fears his brother may not survive. Bryan Malinowski was injured in a shootout Tuesday with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at his west Little Rock home. His older brother, Matthew Malinowski, told NBC News that the family was not sure if he was going to make it. He says his brother was shot in the head and is on life support. The ATF says agents went to Malinowski’s home just after 6 a.m. when he fired at them, and they returned fire. One agent was hit. Matthew Malinowski questions why agents didn’t approach his brother at work. “Something stinks to high hell,” he said.

