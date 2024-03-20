Biden is using the ‘are you better off today’ question to contrast himself with Trump
By SEUNG MIN KIM and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened a new line of attack against former President Donald Trump. At a campaign fundraiser in the Dallas area on Wednesday, Biden asked and answered the classic “are you better off today than you were four years ago” question to remind voters of what it was like when Trump was in office. The Democratic president also criticized Republican Trump for saying at one of his campaign rallies last weekend that there will be a “bloodbath” if he loses to Biden again in November. Biden says there’s no place in America for political violence.