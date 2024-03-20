An Amsterdam court has ruled KLM’s sustainable aviation advertising misled consumers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An Amsterdam court has ruled that Dutch national airline KLM made misleading statements about sustainable aviation in a case that accused the carrier of “greenwashing.” The decision Wednesday was hailed by environmental groups as a historic victory. Amsterdam District Court says in a statement that in some advertisements, that are no longer in use, KLM made environmental claims “based on vague and general statements about environmental benefits, thereby misleading consumers.” In response, KLM said it will continue communicating with customers and partners about ”our approach to making aviation more sustainable.”

