Alabama governor signs bill barring diversity, equity and inclusion programs
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public schools, universities and state agencies. The measure signed Wednesday would also prohibit the teaching of “divisive concepts,” including that someone should feel guilty because of their race or gender. The legislation was part of a wave of GOP proposals taking aim at diversity programs on college campuses. Republicans said the programs deepen divisions and promote a particular political viewpoint. But opponents said it is a rollback of hard-won advances and programs that welcome underrepresented student populations.