Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish militant positions in Iraq after attack kills soldier, wounds 4

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says its warplanes have carried out a new round of airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in neighboring Iraq. The strikes on Tuesday came hours after an attack against Turkish troops in the region killed a soldier and wounded four others. Turkey often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq it believes to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a banned Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s. The latest aerial offensive reportedly destroyed 27 PKK targets, including caves, bunkers and shelters. Turkey’s president is expected to visit Iraq next month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.