Timberwolves missing top 3 big men vs. Nuggets with Reid’s head injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were without their top three big men for a key matchup with the Denver Nuggets. A head injury has sidelined Naz Reid and a sprained left rib has kept Rudy Gobert out for the third straight game on Tuesday night. All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns missed his seventh straight game with a meniscus tear in his left knee. Reid sat out of the second half the night before at Utah after taking an elbow to the head. Coach Chris Finch said he didn’t believe Reid’s absence would be long.

