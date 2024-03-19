Things to know about the risk of landslides in the US

OSO, Wash. (AP) — Landslides occur around the world and have helped shape the Earth as we know it. They tend to garner little notice when they strike in remote, unpopulated areas, but they also have the potential to cause immense catastrophes. The landslide that destroyed a rural neighborhood and claimed 43 lives in Oso, northeast of Seattle, 10 years ago Friday was the deadliest in U.S. history. But globally it’s not uncommon for landslides to carry high death tolls. As climate change intensifies storms and wildfires, destabilizing soil, the risk increases. It can take a tragedy to draw attention to the hazards and spur efforts to better prepare for them.

By BECKY BOHRER and GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

