The UK will host a summit of European leaders at Winston Churchill’s birthplace on July 18

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will hold the next meeting of the European Political Community on July 18. The government announced Tuesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will host leaders from about 50 countries at Blenheim Palace. The 18th-century country mansion was the birthplace of wartime leader Winston Churchill. Sunak said the gathering was “an important forum for cooperation across the whole of Europe on the issues that are affecting us all.” That includes the war in Ukraine and migration. The European Political Community was established in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine shattered Europe’s sense of security. The forum gives Britain the chance to join a Europe-wide political gathering despite its departure from the European Union in 2020.

