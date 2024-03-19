Social media influencer arrested in Irvine for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By KABC Staff

IRVINE, California (KABC) — More than two years after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, arrests are still being made, including a Southern California woman who was taken into custody last week.

Isabella M. DeLuca was arrested Friday in Irvine on charges which include theft of government property, entering or remaining in a restricted area and disorderly or disruptive conduct.

DeLuca is described as a conservative social media influencer who documented her trip to Washington D.C. in January 2021, where she allegedly entered the Capitol through a broken window and helped to lift a table out of the building.

Federal documents allege that other rioters then broke the table into pieces and used them to attack law enforcement officers.

A federal affidavit says the FBI interviewed DeLuca by phone weeks after the riot, but she denied entering the Capitol building. A tipster informed the FBI that she had deleted social media posts about being at the Capitol.

The FBI subpoenaed her social media accounts and other records and found messages and posts with lengthy accounts from her about being part of the riot crowd and even getting maced. They also obtained surveillance images that convinced them she had been part of the crowds who stormed the building.

