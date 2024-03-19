North Korea claims progress in development of hypersonic missile designed to strike Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has successfully tested a solid-fuel engine for its new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile. It’s seen as claiming a progress in developing a more powerful, agile missile designed to strike faraway U.S. targets in the region. North Korea’s state media said Wednesday that leader Kim Jong Un guided the ground jet test of multi-stage solid-fuel engine for the hypersonic missile at the North’s northwestern rocket launch facility. A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons systems that Kim publicly vowed to introduce in 2021 to cope with what he called deepening U.S. hostility.

