New York Mayor Adams says 1993 sexual assault allegation detailed in new lawsuit ‘did not happen’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is denying allegations outlined in a new lawsuit that he sexually assaulted a former police colleague in 1993. In his first public statements since the lawsuit was filed, Adams said he did not recall meeting the accuser, adding “this did not happen.” The woman filed a lawsuit Monday accusing Adams of driving her to a vacant lot and demanding sexual favors in exchange for career help. Adams said he was confident the allegations would not hurt his administration, describing the lawsuit as a “distraction.” Adams is being represented in the lawsuit by an attorney for the city.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.