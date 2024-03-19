Nevada judge blocks state from limiting Medicaid coverage for abortions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ordered the state to grant Medicaid coverage for abortions without any restrictions. Clark County District Judge Erika Ballou in Las Vegas said from the bench on Tuesday that she plans to issue a written order. The state could appeal the judge’s ruling but declined to comment on its plans. Nevada’s Medicaid program currently only covers abortions for pregnancies that are life-threatening or result from rape or incest. The judge says she agreed with civil rights advocates that the coverage restrictions violated equal rights protections. Seventeen states already allow Medicaid coverage for abortions, including neighboring California and Oregon. Nevada law grants the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks.

