Nearly 1,000 Americans in Haiti have reached out to the US government, State Department says

(CNN) — The growing list of Americans in Haiti who have reached out to the US government was nearing 1,000 names Tuesday, the State Department said, as the Caribbean nation struggles with rampant gang violence, political instability and an escalating humanitarian crisis.

More than 30 US citizens were on a flight which left from Cap-Haitien, a city on Haiti’s north coast, before landing Sunday at Miami International Airport, the State Department said. The department urged Americans to consider the flight only if they could reach Cap-Haitien safely. Travel to the city is dangerous, it warned.

The crisis in Haiti intensified earlier this month as criminal gangs and militias began wreaking coordinated havoc, security sources said, emptying once-bustling streets and leaving necessities including food, medicine and gas in short supply.

The culmination of years of growing gang control and popular unrest, the joint assault forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign last week, a stunning capitulation that has so far proven futile in restoring calm.

In Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince – more than 100 miles from Cap-Haitien – the airport is shuttered and under siege by gangs who are fighting with police in the area. The gangs have taken control 80% of Port-au-Prince, according to UN estimates.

As the crisis continues, nearly 1,000 Americans have filled out a “crisis intake form,” which helps the State Department track Americans and to ensure information on evacuations and consular services gets to them, department spokesperson Vedant Patel told CNN on Tuesday.

“You have to remember that that is a population that includes individuals who yes, may be interested and ready in departing Haiti but also individuals who might be interested in staying in touch with the embassy, staying in touch to receive more information, staying in touch to learn about what opportunities for departure might exist,” said Patel.

Meanwhile, a Florida-based nonprofit working to rescue Americans says many more are stranded – and more than 100 people have asked for help getting out.

Among those still trapped is missionary Jill Dolan and her family, who are stuck in Port-au-Prince. They are hiding in a guest house near the closed airport, CNN affiliate WPTV reported.

The family continues to provide updates online through its nonprofit, Love A Neighbor, which oversees an orphanage and a family preservation project in rural Haiti.

“Feels like we are sinking in quick sand,” Dolan’s organization wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “However, we are grateful to be alive.”

Boyce Young, a 75-year-old former Marine from Georgia who arrived in Haiti in mid-February to do aid work, was trapped with another American until late yesterday afternoon when they managed to escape, his daughter Kim Patterson told CNN.

The pair found a boat which took them up the coast to the border with the Dominican Republic. They got off on the Haitian side, had their passports stamped, crossed the border and drove six hours to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, where they remained Tuesday morning, Patterson detailed.

The State Department will continue to help US citizens looking to leave Haiti, spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday. The situation on the ground is “fluid and quickly evolving,” Patel said.

“We’ll be in touch with them should additional measures materialize,” Patel said, adding Haiti now is “one of the most dire humanitarian situations in the world.”

One of Haiti’s only free medical clinics is running out of lifesaving medicine

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as aid organizations including Friends of The Children of Haiti try to stretch their already thin stash of medical supplies even further.

André Boyer starts and ends his day at the organization’s clinic in Jacmel, about four hours outside of Port-au-Prince, where he has been sleeping at night and working during the day to better serve patients in dire need of medical assistance – and to save himself the task of finding overpriced fuel to travel to and from his home, he told CNN on Tuesday.

Boyer oversees the organization’s Vital Health Clinics and Weekly Urgent Care, which provide free medicine to the people of Haiti from infants to the elderly.

That mission has become a balancing act as supplies have dwindled dramatically, leaving Haiti’s most vulnerable without the lifesaving medicines they desperately need.

One medicine in particular, Medika Mamba, known as “peanut butter medicine,” has been used to treat malnutrition in children from infancy to 3 years – but the organization is completely out of it with no access to any more, Nathan Ruby, its executive director, told CNN.

“It is the closest thing to a miracle I’ve ever seen in person,” Ruby said. “This will take a 2-year-old child who is going towards starvation and literally grab these kids and pull them right back into a healthy physical body.”

“We’re out and we can’t get any more,” he said. The children who were on it will either “regress back to their original level or it becomes a life-and-death situation because these kids are so severely malnourished.”

Boyer sets out to see 50 patients a day but said that number quickly swells because it’s hard to turn away fellow Haitians who have made the trek to the clinic.

A rescue with ‘a plane, a boat and a bus’

Project DYNAMO – a nonprofit, veteran-led, search, rescue and aid group based in Tampa, Florida, is conducting evacuations too. It says it has received more than 100 rescue requests from Americans in Haiti.

“What we find is, every time we rescue one person, that actually turns into three or four or five. That’s usually how it works,” cofounder and CEO Bryan Stern told CNN in a video interview Monday.

“It is very hard,” he said, adding the group is trying to focus on Americans who are in remote areas where no other rescue resources exist. “We’ve been working day and night.”

Stern was in the neighboring Dominican Republic during the interview, alongside Florida residents Miriam Cinotti and Linotte Joseph, who were in Haiti for missionary work and were evacuated by the nonprofit on Sunday.

“We took a plane, a boat and a bus,” Stern said, describing the rescue operation. “And we had to walk on the beach for a little bit.”

“It is hard, it is complicated, and it’s even more complicated without any assistance,” he said, adding the group relies on nothing but donations to fund their missions.

Joseph is a founder of Mission of Grace, an organization that has worked with missionary teams to help Haitians for more than a decade and includes an orphanage, clinic, soup kitchen and a home for older adults. Cinotti has been working with the organization since 2010, and travels to Haiti multiple times a year, often for weeks at a time.

Both women said they were relieved to be evacuated, but they worry about others, including Dolan, who are trapped amid the violence.

“We’re here, and we’re safe,” Cinotti said. “But on this end, it’s like, you know, it should have been them that came first. Those (are) things that go through your head.”

With Project DYNAMO’S growing rescue wait list, the organization needs more money for additional resources, Stern said, adding without funds, his hands are tied.

“We need people’s help, and we need it bad,” he said. “Some of these people are in extremely dire circumstances, and we can do it. I just need help with resources.”

