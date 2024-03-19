Mikko Rantanen’s 7th career hat trick leads surging Avalanche past Blues 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals to lead the surging Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Rantanen scored a goal in each period for his seventh career hat trick and first since April 6, 2023, at San Jose. Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Avalanche, who won four straight on their current road trip and their seventh straight overall. Justus Annunen made 30 saves. Nathan Walker, Alexey Toropchenko and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis, which had its four-game win streak halted. Jordan Binnington had 31 saves.

