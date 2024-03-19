Loaded gun magazine found on Fountain elementary school playground

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - During recess, students at Eagleside Elementary School found a gun magazine with two bullets in it, according to Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.

The district says that the magazine was turned in immediately to an adult supervising the playground. The school resource officer believes that the magazine was brought to the playground days before it was found since it was covered in snow and mulch.

In a statement, the district said that Eagleside follows district protocols when communicating safety concerns with the community. According to the district, there was never a threat to the school. Because school playgrounds are public property and many community members access school grounds after hours, it is not uncommon for items to be found during recess. The students acted appropriately turning in the item to an adult immediately.

The district also reminded parents that any threat or alleged threat should be shared as soon as possible with the administration or teachers. Information can also be shared directly or anonymously through Safe2Tell at (719) 520-7435 or with the local police department.