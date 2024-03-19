Last suspect in Philadelphia bus stop shooting that wounded 8 is captured in Virginia
BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The last of four suspects in a bus stop shooting of eight Philadelphia high school students earlier this month was captured Tuesday in Virginia. The U.S. Marshals Service announced that a 17-year-old was taken into custody around 12:15 p.m. at an apartment in Alexandria. They said he had been in hiding there with an unidentified woman who has ties to Philadelphia. It wasn’t immediately known if he has retained an attorney or when he might face extradition back to Philadelphia. Lawyers for the three other suspects have declined to comment.