Jokic’s 35 points pace Nuggets in 115-112 win over short-handed Timberwolves after tight finish

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 16 rebounds and Michael Porter Jr. scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Denver Nuggets fended off the undermanned and undersized Minnesota Timberwolves 115-112. Jamal Murray added 18 points and 11 assists and Aaron Gordon had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets. They blew an 18-point lead in less than 12 minutes before recovering down the stretch to finish a four-game road trip on a strong note. Anthony Edwards had 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. His tying 3-point attempt fell short at the buzzer.

