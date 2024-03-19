In Ohio’s GOP congressional primaries, Taylor wins 2nd Congressional District, Rulli wins 6th

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Businessman Dave Taylor has defeated 10 of his fellow Republicans in a crowded primary for southern Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District seat, and State Sen. Michael Rulli has won the Republican primary in Eastern Ohio’s 6th Congressional District. The 2nd District extends from the eastern suburbs of Cincinnati to the West Virginia border. The 6th District is home to East Palestine, the village that is still suffering from the effects of last year’s toxic train derailment. Both are solidly red districts.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

