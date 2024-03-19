Germany issues entry ban on prominent Austrian far-right figure known for promoting ‘remigration’

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have issued an entry ban on a prominent Austrian European far-right figure known for his talk about “remigration” at a recent meeting of nationalist populists that triggered large protests against populism in the country. Martin Sellner of the Identitarian Movement said in a video posted Tuesday on social media platform X that German authorities sent his lawyer a letter saying he wasn’t allowed to enter Germany for the next three years and if he happened to be on German soil, he had to leave within a month. During the weekend, Sellner was set to give a speech in the Swiss Aargau canton (state) when he was thrown out and escorted to Zurich.

