German police detain 2 Afghans for plotting an attack near Swedish parliament over Quran burnings

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say police have detained two Afghan citizens accused of planning to attack police near the Swedish parliament. The prosecutors say federal police detained the the pair on Tuesday in the eastern German city of Gera. The prosecutors allege that the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan tasked the suspects in mid-2023 with carrying out an attack in Europe in response to Quran burnings in Sweden and other countries. The suspects allegedly carried out preparations for an attack in coordination with IS members, including online research of the the area around the Swedish parliament. They were said to be unsuccessful in procuring weapons and the attack never happened.

