Gannett news chain says it will stop using AP content for first time in a century

NEW YORK (AP) — The media company Gannett, publishers of USA Today and more than 200 newspapers across the U.S., says it will stop using stories, video and images from The Associated Press later this month. It’s another sign of the news industry’s retrenchment, and the end of a relationship that has lasted a century. Gannett says the move will enable it to invest in its newsrooms. AP says it was “shocked and disappointed” by the decision. The news cooperative has a contract with Gannett that lasts until the end of 2024. But while fees from news organizations once provided nearly all of AP’s revenue, it now gets just over 10 percent of its income from U.S. newspapers.

