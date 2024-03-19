Ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse, defamation

The former girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors’ is suing him on civil allegations including assault, battery, defamation and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit by Grace Jabbari comes three months after Majors was convicted in a criminal trial of assaulting her in New York City last year. The 31-year-old British dancer filed the action in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, claiming Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse from 2021 to 2023. Majors maintained his innocence in the criminal case. Sentencing is set for next month. Majors’ lawyer called the lawsuit “no surprise” and said he will be filing counterclaims against Jabbari.

