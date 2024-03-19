Election misinformation is a problem in any language. But some gets more attention than others

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election misinformation will pose a formidable challenge this year as billions of people in dozens of countries head to the polls. Social media companies have announced plans to combat misleading content around the world, but they’ve faced criticism that too many of their efforts are focused on English-language content and audiences in the U.S. and the European Union. That leaves millions of voters who speak other languages or who live in other regions with fewer protections and at greater risk of encountering political falsehoods that could swing elections and undermine faith in democracy.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.