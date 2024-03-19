Creighton’s Isaac Traudt wears glucose monitor to stay in game. His diabetes was diagnosed at age 4

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton’s Isaac Traudt is playing at the highest level of college basketball while managing Type 1 diabetes. He wears an insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor under his uniform. The CGM tells him his blood glucose level at five-minute intervals. He uses Honey Stinger energy chews to bump up his sugar when the device or his body tell him he’s low. Dr. Lori Laffel is an endocrinologist and clinical investigator who works with children and young adults at the Harvard Medical School’s Joslin Diabetes Center. She said technological advances have made it easier for athletes to manage their diabetes.

