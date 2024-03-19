Contraceptives will be available without a prescription in New York following a statewide order

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Contraceptives will be available without a prescription in New York under an order signed by state health officials. The order signed Tuesday is part of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mission to bolster reproductive rights at a time when its restricted in other parts of the country. Trained pharmacists will be able to hand out self-administered hormonal contraceptives including oral birth control pills, vaginal rings, and the patch, even if the patients don’t have prescriptions. Participating pharmacists must complete a training developed by state education officials before they can dispense. Hochul’s office said the service could be made available in the next several weeks.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

