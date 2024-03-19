Closures for North and South Academy Blvd. kick off today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting today, March 19, lane restrictions will be in place along North Academy Boulevard. It’ll be between Shrider Road and Voyager Parkway and is expected to re-open next week on Monday, March 25.

One lane will be open in both directions along the roadway and access to surrounding businesses will remain open. City officials say crews will be working on some paving maintenance to fix damaged spots in the area.

Another lane closure is going into effect tonight, along South Academy Boulevard. The closures will start at 7: 00 p.m. and reopen tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. This is for both the east and westbound lanes under I-25, as well as the detour lanes going north and south along the on and off-ramps.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted south to I-25 to Highway 16. Westbound traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue and South Circle Drive. North and southbound I-25 traffic should take the exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramps to continue travel. Speed limits are being reduced to 60 mph and expect traffic delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes.