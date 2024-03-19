Body found in western New York reservoir leads to boil-water advisory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A human body has been found in a western New York reservoir that supplies drinking water to parts of Rochester, prompting a boil-water advisory for several neighborhoods. Workers with the city’s Water Bureau discovered the body Tuesday morning in the Highland Park Reservoir. Officials say the reservoir was immediately disconnected from the public water supply, with plans to drain and clean it before resuming its use. The city says testing showed the water was safe, and the boil-water advisory was a precaution. Authorities say police divers removed an adult male’s body from the water. The circumstances of the death were not immediately clear. Police are investigating.

