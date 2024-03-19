Skip to Content
A new program launching in Pueblo to help kids avoid drugs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Health Department is focusing on new and fun ways to teach kids to avoid drugs. The new program is a partnership with "Southern Colorado Youth Go" and is now open for kids ages 13 to 18 in town.

It is an online app that allows kids to earn and redeem points for doing healthy activities in the community while avoiding drugs and alcohol.

Some places to earn points include spots like the River Walk the YMCA and even the Pueblo Zoo. It's all free and can be found on your smartphone in the App Store or Google Play store. To learn more about the program or download the app, click here.

