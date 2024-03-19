4 killed, 4 hurt in multiple vehicle crash in suburban Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Fire officials say four people were killed and four others were hurt in a multiple vehicle crash in suburban Seattle. Puget Sound fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak said that at about 12:45 p.m. firefighters were sent to a crash involving four vehicles in Renton. He said four people died at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person with lesser injuries was also transported. Pawlak didn’t have any information about the victims or how the crash happened. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.