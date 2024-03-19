2 Japanese men die in river near Washington state waterfall made popular on TikTok

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — The bodies of two people recovered over the weekend after they fell into the water at a dangerous swimming area in Washington state made popular by TikTok have been identified as men from Japan. The Daily Herald reports the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased Tuesday as 21-year-old Hiroya Konosu and 34-year-old Takayuki Suzuki of Japan. Search and rescue personnel responded to Eagle Falls along the Skykomish River Saturday afternoon. Officials asked people to stay out of the water and clear from the falls, adding that creeks and rivers in the area were running swiftly and water temperatures remained very cold.

