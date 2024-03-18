Trump seeks to appeal decision not to disqualify district attorney from Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and other defendants in Georgia’s election interference case are seeking to appeal a judge’s ruling not to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from their prosecution. Attorneys for Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and six other defendants said in a court filing Monday the resignation of the special prosecutor with whom Willis had a romantic relationship is not enough to correct the appearance of impropriety the judge found. The filing asks Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to grant a certificate that would allow his decision to be reviewed by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

