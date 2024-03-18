Trump backs Kevin McCarthy protege in California special election for former speaker’s seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California legislator backed by former President Donald Trump and a sheriff who promises to harden the nation’s porous borders are facing off in a special U.S. House election. State Assembly member Vince Fong and Tulare County Sheriff are both Republicans. They are vying to to complete the remaining term of ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Fong is a former McCarthy aide who also has the ex-speaker’s endorsement. Boudreaux also is a Trump supporter. McCarthy resigned from the 20th District seat last year. Fong and Boudreaux also will meet in a November race for a full term representing the district starting next year.

