Spanish police arrest 3 people over the deaths of 5 migrants forced out of a smugglers’ boat

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they’ve arrested three people for the deaths of five migrants who were forced to jump off the boat they were traveling in with dozens of other migrants. A police statement on Monday said the five died late last November off the southern coast of Cádiz. They said two men and a woman were arrested but gave no further details. Police said the smugglers had threatened the five with a machete if they did not jump into the sea despite the strong currents and cold temperatures. Thirty-seven migrants had traveled in the boat from Morocco after paying large sums for a place in the boat.

