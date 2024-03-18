Silver Key Senior Services provides community members with essential services in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Silver Key Senior Services is helping elders in need this month by providing them with essential services in honor of the 54th annual March for Meals. The organization is participating in the month-long celebration of the Meals on Wheels program to help our older communities stay healthy and independent at home.

The celebration comes in light of the organization experiencing a 71-percent increase in demand for its delivered meal services. Officials say that number jumped 7 percent higher last year just in the Pikes Peak region alone.

They're spreading awareness by prepping and delivering meals during Community Champions Week. Which starts today, March 18, and ends this Wednesday.