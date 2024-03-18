Silver Key Senior Services finds new delivery methods to help elderly folks during bad weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Colorado Springs non-profit is now making changes after struggling to get all seniors meals during Spring Storm '24.

Silver Key Senior Services will now deliver frozen meals to ensure that the weather doesn't impact delivery again.

Ahead of storms staff and volunteers at Silver Key Services will proactively start delivering frozen meals to those in their 'Meals on Wheels' program. This is to ensure that no senior is left without food at home.

During any given day of the week, you will find dozens of volunteers and employees inside Silver Key Senior Services.

Working hard while they prepare and deliver meals to seniors who are homebound. During last week's major snowstorm, Silver Key leaders experienced some issues after they had to shut their doors for two days due to the road conditions, which left 5 elderly folks without food for a couple of hours during the day.

The CEO Jason DeaBueno of Silver Key Senior Services said once they found that out they acted quickly and had volunteers who drive 4x4 trucks drop off those meals to their residents. However, DeaBueno, said he does not want this to happen again, so moving forward they will change this

"We can deliver more frozen meals to prevent and be proactive to make sure people have access to food," added DeaBueno.

Mayor Yemi Mobalade was at Silver Key Senior Services on Monday, and he said finding solutions to problems like these is essential, especially with our large elderly population in the city.

To get involved with Silver Key Senior Services you can visit their official website.