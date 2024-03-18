Skip to Content
Pueblo Zoo penguin in March of the Penguin Madness tournament

Penguins International
today at 12:33 PM
Published 12:48 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Penguins International is hosting "March of the Penguin Madness," featuring penguins from all over the country.

The goal of March of the Penguin Madness is to educate people about the 18 species of penguins and help organizations that protect wild penguins.

The Pueblo Zoo's oldest penguin, Benny, is competing this year!

Benny is 28, an Olympic swimmer, and an avid sleeper. According to Penguins International, his long-term mate, Patriot, passed away last year at the age of 32. He was a caring partner; Patriot was well-preened and always had the best, most protected nest box. He has adjusted well and socializes with the colony, but he has not replaced her.

Penguins International says that Benny should be selected because he is old and spunky! He walks with swagger and can rock a top hat. His bite is worse than his bray. He is the last of his generation at the Pueblo Zoo and deserves some recognition, showing the youngins how it’s done and dealing with their drama, all while staying classy.

To vote, click here.

