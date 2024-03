PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to a grass fire Monday night at Lake Minnequa.

The PFD said the fire was approximately three acres in size when they arrived around 8:45 p.m.

The department said a quick response resulted in crews getting the fire under control just 45 minutes later at approximately 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.