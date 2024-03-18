Panama demands Nicaragua rein in former President Ricardo Martinelli

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama has accused Nicaragua of meddling in its internal affairs by allowing former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli to continue taking swipes at the justice system and promoting his political allies from within the walls of the Nicaraguan embassy. Martinelli has been holed up in the embassy for more than a month since Panama moved to arrest him after his appeals ran out on his money laundering conviction. Nicaragua granted him political asylum. The 72-year-old former leader maintains that his prosecution was politically motivated as he sought to run for a second term in office. Panama has refused to grant Nicaragua permission to move Martinelli to Nicaragua.

