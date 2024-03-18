Oregon man found guilty of murder in 1980 cold case of college student after DNA link

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been found guilty of murder in a 1980s cold case involving a college student. KOIN-TV reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Amy Baggio found Robert Plympton of suburban Portland guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of Barbara Mae Tucker. Gresham police arrested Plympton in 2021 after they said DNA technology linked him to the crime. A student found Tucker’s body on campus on Jan. 16, 1980. A medical examiner determined Tucker had been sexually assaulted and beaten to death. Plympton had claimed he didn’t match the description of a man seen pulling her into the bushes.

