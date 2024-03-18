Open seat for Chicago-area prosecutor is in voters’ hands after spirited primary matchup

CHICAGO (AP) — An open race to lead the nation’s second-largest prosecutor’s office is in voters’ hands after a heated primary campaign in the Chicago area. The Democratic matchup for the Cook County state’s attorney primary features Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III. The race has been one of the most of intense during Illinois’ primary. The candidates have been questioning their opponent’s records, donations and work history. It’s an open race because Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx declined to run for a third term. The winner of Tuesday’s contest is expected to win outright in November in the largely Democratic territory.

