1 dead and 2 injured after active shooter incident in downtown Jacksonville Beach as police search for suspects

(CNN) — People in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, were urged to shelter in place after an active shooter incident in its bustling downtown bar district left one person dead and two injured on St. Patrick’s Day, police said.

Police believe multiple shooters were involved in the incident, which happened “out in the open,” Sgt. Tonya Tator with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Sunday evening. Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, police said in a Facebook post around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The downtown bar district and beachfront have been shut down until further notice as police remain on the scene, Tator said.

Investigators are working to get descriptions of the suspects to share with the public, she added.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to figure out everything, to put all the pieces together. So we’re just asking that if anybody sees anything, hears anything, knows of someone that was involved to please (call the police department),” Tator said.

Police will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. ET on Monday.

