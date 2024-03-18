Experimental plane crashes in Arizona, killing 1 and seriously injuring another

GILA BEND, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of an experimental, homemade plane that left one person dead and another seriously injured about 70 miles southwest of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down about 9:45 a.m. Sunday near the Gila Bend Municipal Airport with two people aboard. It wasn’t immediately clear if the plane was taking off or landing at the time of the crash. Sheriff’s officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The name of the person who died and the condition of the injured person haven’t been released.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.