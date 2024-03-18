Skip to Content
A structure fire in Colorado Springs is now under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is cleaning up a structure fire on Hayman Terrace.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the call came in at 4:30 a.m. this morning, March 18. As crews arrived they could see smoke from the single-family residence. Crews were able to have the flame under control in 8 minutes.

No injuries have been reported from the accident. The house isn't a total loss but there is heavy damage to two of the rooms, there is also heavy smoke damage.

The fire is now under investigation.

